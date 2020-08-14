Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

About Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

