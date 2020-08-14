Short Interest in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Declines By 33.9%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter worth about $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter worth about $66,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSE:NIE opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

