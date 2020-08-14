Short Interest in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Declines By 40.6%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.51. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Alpine Immune Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.