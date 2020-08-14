Short Interest in Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Increases By 65.2%

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,973,500 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 1,194,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.5 days.

Shares of ASAZF opened at $22.70 on Friday. Assa Abloy has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $25.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

