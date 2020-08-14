Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Declines By 64.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

MHD opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

