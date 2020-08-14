Short Interest in ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Drops By 64.3%

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ChineseInvestors.com stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. ChineseInvestors.com has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

