Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Increases By 64.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,955.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $12.15 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

