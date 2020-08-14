Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Drops By 56.7%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 31st total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACWI opened at $80.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $749,000.

