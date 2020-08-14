Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Increases By 40.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 490,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

