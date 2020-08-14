Short Interest in SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Grows By 62.1%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of SNAM S P A/ADR stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. SNAM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SNAM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About SNAM S P A/ADR

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

