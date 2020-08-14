Short Interest in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Rises By 40.7%

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.14 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. Matisse Capital grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 337,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.