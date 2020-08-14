Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Rises By 22.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,032.0 days.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

