Short Interest in Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Decreases By 60.0%

Telit Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTCNF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Telit Communications has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

