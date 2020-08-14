Short Interest in WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Expands By 62.1%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.30 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

