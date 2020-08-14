Sientra’s (SIEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

SIEN stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $652,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 134,628 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

