Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.32. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 68,227 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $354.93 million and a P/E ratio of 88.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.