Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Silver Bull Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SVBL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 910,232 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.