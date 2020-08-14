Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.50. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,071 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.04, a current ratio of 32.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 million and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

