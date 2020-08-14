Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp (CVE:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Solstice Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 55,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for precious metals, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 920 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

