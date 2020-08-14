Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.02

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as high as $24.48. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 1,370 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

