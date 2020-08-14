Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Spire shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 68,549 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Spire Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

