Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.77.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

