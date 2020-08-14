SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $240.44

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.44 and traded as high as $253.60. SSP Group shares last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 853,077 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective (down previously from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSP Group PLC will post 2727.9009135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £945,000 ($1,235,455.62).

About SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

