St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 162.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.31% of St. Joe worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 25.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

St. Joe stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.98. St. Joe Co has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

