StableUSD Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00009289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market cap of $598,279.39 and approximately $425.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

