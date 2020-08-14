Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.55. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 155,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 357.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 445,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Steel Connect by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 558,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

