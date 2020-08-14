Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $5.81. Steel Partners shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 22,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 82,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $510,966.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 455,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,048.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Steel Partners stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

