Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of American Eagle Outfitters Call Options (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,954 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 7,597 call options.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 91.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $101,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

