SunPower’s (SPWR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 595.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,531,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 90,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Hutchens Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 44,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

