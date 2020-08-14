Super Zero (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

