T Clarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.36

Shares of T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.36 and traded as low as $96.10. T Clarke shares last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 69,247 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. T Clarke’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About T Clarke (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

