Tael (WABI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.36 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Tael has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and $3.36 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.11, $34.91, $7.20 and $62.56. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $745.59 or 0.06334329 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00017158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003423 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $18.11, $13.96, $10.00, $45.75, $7.20, $24.72, $5.22, $4.92, $119.16, $6.32 and $62.56. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.