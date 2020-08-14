TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,348 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 361.6% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter worth $43,533,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 110.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

