Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tellurian by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tellurian by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

