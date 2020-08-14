TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.65

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.65 and traded as high as $24.28. TELUS shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 1,257,561 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.