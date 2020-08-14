Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.90. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $121,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,266.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627,090 shares of company stock valued at $209,369,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 213.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tenable by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,293,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 960,650 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenable by 6.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,773,000 after acquiring an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Tenable by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

