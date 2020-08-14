Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.46

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.20. Tile Shop shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 106,290 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.