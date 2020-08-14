Traders Buy Large Volume of Big Lots Call Options (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,123 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,222 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Big Lots by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Big Lots by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Big Lots by 9,773.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

