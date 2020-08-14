Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,598 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 679.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,515,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 60,885,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,132,000 after buying an additional 11,697,551 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,309,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,826,000 after buying an additional 8,389,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,274,000 after buying an additional 7,232,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,814,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

