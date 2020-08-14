Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.23. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,900 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.81.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

