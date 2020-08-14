TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.47

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.73. TransAlta shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 343,458 shares trading hands.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 28.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.47.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$606.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

