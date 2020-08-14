TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.77. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 26,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$107.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

