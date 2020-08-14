Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.