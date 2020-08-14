Truist Securiti Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Endo International stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.52. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 115,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 98,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

