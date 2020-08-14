Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.83

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $196.83 and traded as low as $195.40. Tyman shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 50,486 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 206 ($2.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $396.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34.

In other Tyman news, insider Jason Ashton purchased 8,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £14,930.39 ($19,519.40).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

