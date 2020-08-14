UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Godaddy worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 32.63% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $265,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,735 shares of company stock worth $13,796,826 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

