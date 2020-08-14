UBS Group AG Sells 9,268 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of American States Water worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American States Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

American States Water stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.64. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.