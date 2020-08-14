UBS Group Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €6.28 ($7.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €15.57 ($18.31).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

