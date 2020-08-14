UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,866 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UGI by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,658 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in UGI by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 313,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 167,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UGI by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

