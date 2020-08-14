Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,220 ($29.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,840 ($24.06) to GBX 1,770 ($23.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,600 ($33.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.34) to GBX 2,600 ($33.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.15) to GBX 1,800 ($23.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,052 ($26.83) per share, with a total value of £102,600 ($134,135.18).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,444 ($31.95) on Friday. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,446 ($18.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,520 ($32.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,034.24.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9997744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.60 ($0.71) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

